Berkeley Mayor Adena Ishii talks history-making election, pride and more

Newly elected Mayor of Berkeley, Adena Ishii— the youngest woman to ever be elected to the role—spoke KTVU's André Senior to discuss her first few months in office.

Mayor Ishii is only 34 years old, and she's the first Asian American to serve as mayor in the East Bay city.

Calling the role "the best job I've ever had", Berkeley Mayor Adena Ishii says she sees the job of being the first Asian American in the role as a big responsibility.

"I've heard from some young folks that it's been very inspiring to see someone that looks like them serve in this office, and it's been very exciting to pave the way," Ishii said. "And also a responsibility…and make sure that I'm not the last one, making sure that I'm the first of many."

Ishii discussed the history of the Asian Americans who lived in South Berkeley in formerly red-lined neighborhoods. She hopes that her being in office gives more people a chance to hear the rich history of Asian Americans, especially in the Bay Area.

"I'm someone who cares a lot, making sure that we have enough housing in our city, that we have safe streets for everyone. And I think that these are issues that really resonated with folks, not just my identity, I think that's potentially a part of it, but the issues that I care about," Ishii said.

Ishii discussed issues of homelessness, housing affordability as well as public safety. She says she hopes the community can tackle those issues with compassion.

"I'm very proud to be able to represent younger generations and also my community." -Mayor Adena Ishii

The Mayor invited the community to join the City of Berkeley in celebrating LGBTQ Pride for the first time this coming August.

"I think it's so important that we celebrate, especially now, having a federal administration that has been very critical and threatening of the LGBTQ community. I'm excited that we can share that pride and that joy. That in itself is a kind of rebellion. I'm thrilled that our city is going to be able to provide that safe space to have that celebration," Ishii said.