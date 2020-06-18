Berkeley police announce $50K reward for information leading to suspects in murder of Cal student

Berkeley police are offering a $50K reward for information about the suspects involved in the murder of UC Berkeley student Seth Smith.

Smith was shot and killed on Monday night on Dwight Way near Valley Street. Berkeley police believe there may be individuals who have information about Smith's murder.

According to Smith's roommates, he had left for a walk around 10 p.m. to clear his head as he often did.

Seth's mother Michelle Smith told KTVU she can't imagine why anyone would want to kill her son.

“Somebody literally walked up to him and put a gun to the back of his head and shot him and we don’t know why," Michelle said.

Police aren't sure if the shooting was done by more than one suspect. Smith’s death is Berkeley’s third homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Berkeley police department homicide unit at (510) 891-5741 or Berkeley police department's 24-hour non-emergency number at (510) 981-5900.