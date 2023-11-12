Berkeley Police Association seeking volunteers, donations for annual Turkey Drive

A decades-long tradition in Berkeley is continuing again this year, but the organizers need help.

The Berkeley Police Association has hosted a turkey drive for decades and last year the organization was able to deliver meals to 750 families throughout the city.

This year, the BPA is seeking volunteers and donations to help deliver food to families in need for the upcoming holiday.

BPA is hoping to top last year’s numbers and deliver meals to 850 families. The meals include a turkey, dinner rolls, sides, desserts and all the other dishes people can expect in traditional Thanksgiving meals.

"We find ourselves [engaging] with the community a lot, which is one of the most beneficial things for us," Officer Alex Villarroel told KTVU.

The BPA has partnered with the Fourth Street Business District, Our City Center Church, Oakland Grocery Outlet, Pacific Agri, EP Wealth Advisors, Argonaut Garage, the Berkeley Police Department, and others to provide food for families.

But the BPA is also seeking volunteers to give out the food.

"We are providing this opportunity as a way for people to give back this holiday season," Officer Matt McGee told KTVU. "So if you are able to show up, we can absolutely use the hands."