Expand / Collapse search

Berkeley police search for victim who was picked up and licked by man

By KTVU staff
Published 
Berkeley
KTVU FOX 2
article

Google image of intersection at Oxford Street and Center Street in Berkeley.

Expand

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police asked for the public's help in finding a victim who was assaulted by a man last week near campus.

The unknown female victim was walking near the intersection of Oxford Street and Center Street on Oct. 16 when a man picked her up from behind, and licked her from neck to eye, authorities said.

The man would not let go of her, police said, but a bystander intervened and let the victim flee.

The suspect was arrested after the encounter for other pending charges, according to police. 

Police did not give a description of the victim, but ask anyone with information to call 510-981-5717.

ALSO: Food delivery driver sexually assaulted teen in San Jose motel: police