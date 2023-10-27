Berkeley police search for victim who was picked up and licked by man

article

Berkeley police asked for the public's help in finding a victim who was assaulted by a man last week near campus.

The unknown female victim was walking near the intersection of Oxford Street and Center Street on Oct. 16 when a man picked her up from behind, and licked her from neck to eye, authorities said.

The man would not let go of her, police said, but a bystander intervened and let the victim flee.

The suspect was arrested after the encounter for other pending charges, according to police.

Police did not give a description of the victim, but ask anyone with information to call 510-981-5717.

ALSO: Food delivery driver sexually assaulted teen in San Jose motel: police