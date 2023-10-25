Food delivery driver sexually assaulted teen in San Jose motel: police

A food delivery driver is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl while delivering her order in San Jose, after allegedly forcing his way into her motel room.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the incident occurred at a motel in the 1000 block of The Alameda, where the teenage girl was staying with her mother. She had ordered a pizza on Saturday, and during the delivery, the deliveryman sexually assaulted her, officers said.

Her mother was not in the room at the time of the incident.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Sandeep Sandeep of Sunnyvale. Police officers located and arrested him in Campbell later that same evening.

Sandeep was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of intent to commit a sex crime, sexual battery and false imprisonment.