Berkeley police shoot and kill 1 person, 2 arrested

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police fatally shot one person Monday morning and arrested two others as they were responding to a car burglary, a department spokesperson said. 

The unidentified person died after being taken from 7th and Grayson streets to Highland Hospital at around 5:30 a.m. 

Police spokeswoman Jessica Perry said two other suspects were arrested at the scene.

Perry said she didn't know how many officers opened fire, or what prompted them to. 

"That is still part of the investigation," she said at a news conference. "As I said, our homicide bureau detectives have just arrived on scene." 

There was also a car nearby that had suffered major damage and broken windows. 

This is the second fatal officer-involved shooting in Berkeley this year.

Officers shot and killed a man who entered the Toyota of Berkeley Service Center on Sept. 21 and killed a woman – his son's mother. 