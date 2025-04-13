Berkeley police shoot person during possible domestic violence investigation
A Berkeley police officer shot a person Sunday morning while they were responding to a possible domestic violence incident, authorities said.
The backstory:
Officers were in the 1700 block of University Avenue around 6:50 a.m. responding to reports of a woman screaming for help. There, officers arrived at an apartment alongside Berkeley Fire Department paramedics.
Authorities came across a suspect who was threatening to shoot officers. The suspect left the apartment with a gun, police said. Officers secured the area and began to negotiate with the suspect.
During this time, the suspect left the residence again armed with a gun and an officer-involved shooting occurred afterward, police said.
Officials said a person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
It wasn't immediately clear if the person transported was the suspect.
No other information about the suspect or victim was shared.
Dig deeper:
Later on Sunday, around 1 p.m., a suspicious package was found in the same area. Officers confirmed to KTVU that the package is tied to the officer-involved shooting.
The eastbound and westbound lanes of University Avenue were closed, and officials asked drivers to use alternate routes before roads opened around 3:50 p.m.