Berkeley police shoot person during possible domestic violence investigation

Published  April 13, 2025 5:22pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
    • Berkeley police shot a person during an alleged domestic violence incident Sunday
    • One person was transported to a hospital in critical condition
    • Police did not report any arrests

BERKELEY, Calif. - If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available at (800) 799-7233. Or text BEGIN to 88788.

A Berkeley police officer shot a person Sunday morning while they were responding to a possible domestic violence incident, authorities said. 

The backstory:

Officers were in the 1700 block of University Avenue around 6:50 a.m. responding to reports of a woman screaming for help. There, officers arrived at an apartment alongside Berkeley Fire Department paramedics. 

Authorities came across a suspect who was threatening to shoot officers. The suspect left the apartment with a gun, police said. Officers secured the area and began to negotiate with the suspect. 

During this time, the suspect left the residence again armed with a gun and an officer-involved shooting occurred afterward, police said.

Officials said a person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

What we don't know:

It wasn't immediately clear if the person transported was the suspect.

No other information about the suspect or victim was shared.

Dig deeper:

Later on Sunday, around 1 p.m., a suspicious package was found in the same area. Officers confirmed to KTVU that the package is tied to the officer-involved shooting.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of University Avenue were closed, and officials asked drivers to use alternate routes before roads opened around 3:50 p.m.

