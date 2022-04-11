Berkeley's Star Grocery on Claremont Avenue celebrates 100 years

A Berkeley neighborhood grocery store is celebrating 100 years in business.

Star Grocery, on Claremont Avenue, first opened in 1922. The original owner was an immigrant from Greece, and his son runs the store today.

"They always have whatever you need," said one neighbor. "If they don't have it, they'll get it for you."

Over the past century, the store has survived the Great Depression, World War 2, and most recently, a global pandemic.

Yesterday's celebration blended the old world with the new. Customers can still run up a tab and pay at the end of the month. They can also buy organic quinoa and the latest locally brewed craft beer.

The mayor shut down Claremont Avenue during the celebration, and issued a proclamation declaring April 10 ‘Star Grocery Day.’

"100 years and it has just had two owners that entire time," said assistant manager Rob Greenwald. "I think that's pretty amazing."

