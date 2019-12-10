Berkeleyside announces $3M grants and move into Oakland

article

Berkeleyside, a 10-year-old, independent, hyperlocal news site, announced on Tuesday it has an influx of $3 million in grant money and is launching a new journalism platform in Oakland.

A total of $1.56 million is coming from the Google News Initiative and another $1.56 million from the American Journalism Project, a new, nonpartisan venture philanthropy organization dedicated to local news. Google will have no input or influence on editorial decisions, Berkeleyside said.

The yet-to-be-named Oakland news site will be launched in spring 2020, Berkeleyside said in a news release, and will be dedicated to “hard-hitting reporting that delves deeply into the city’s institutions and amplifies the voices of community stakeholders across the city.” Where the Oakland newsroom will be located has not yet been determined.

Berkeleyside holds a "listening event" to hear what the Oakland community wants in a news organization.

The move to Oakland also coincides with Berkeleyside’s second announcement that it is changing its business model to become a nonprofit to serve communities who haven’t been traditionally served by daily news outlets. Berkeleyside will continue to fundraise from foundations, donors and members.

Tasneem Raja, a former senior editor for NPR’s Code Swtich team and senior editor of data journalism at Mother Jones, will be editor in chief of the Oakland site.

The Oakland site will have eight editorial staffers, making it one of the largest newsrooms in the city, Berkeleyside said. Other East Bay-based news organizations include the East Bay Times; the alternative weekly, the East Bay Express; the Oakland Post; and the San Francisco Chronicle, which has Oakland-based reporters.

Berkeleyside is bucking a national trend of declining newsroom revenues and the grant money infusion comes at a time when the national media is under attack.

“Our Oakland news site will provide the accountability journalism and watchdog reporting that is at risk during a time of news cutbacks,” Berkeleyside co-founder Lance Knobel said.

Knobel founded Berkeleyside in 2009 with Tracey Taylor and Frances Dinkelspiel and the site has long been considered a pioneer in online local journalism. This year alone, Berkeleyside averaged 1 million monthly pageviews and 300,000 unique visitors a month.

This fall, the small team won for general excellence in community journalism from the Society of Professional Journalists of Northern California.



