Bicyclist arrested in North Beach hit-and-run, victim with life-threatening injuries

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hitting and seriously injuring a woman with his bicycle in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood and then fleeing the scene Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The collision was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Columbus Avenue, where the bicyclist hit the 65-year-old woman as she walked in a crosswalk, San Francisco police said.

The man fled but was eventually arrested, while the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are considered life-threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.