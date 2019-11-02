Bicyclist found dead after going over Santa Cruz cliff

A bicyclist died after going over a cliff Friday night in Santa Cruz, police said.

Police and emergency crews responded about 7:45 p.m. to West Cliff Drive and David Way and found an injured man below the cliff's edge.

Fire staff administered medical aid but the cyclist died, Santa Cruz police said. The man's name has not been released.

Police are investigating the incident as a fatal solo-bicyclist collision, and foul play is not suspected at this time.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Santa Cruz Police Department Investigations Section by calling (831) 471-1131 or (831) 420-5820.