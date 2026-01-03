Bicyclist killed in Fremont’s first fatal traffic crash of 2026
FREMONT, Calif. - A bicyclist was killed Friday in Fremont’s first recorded fatal traffic crash of the year.
What we know:
Fremont Police Department officers were sent just before 12:20 p.m. on Friday to the 44000 block of Osgood Road on reports of a semi-truck striking a bicyclist, according to a department statement.
Officers found the bicyclist wounded at the scene, and they succumbed to their injuries. Their name was not released.
A preliminary investigation into the collision revealed the truck was traveling northbound on Osgood Road and stopped in the two-way center left turn lane to prepare for a left turn into a business parking lot.
"As the semi-truck began to turn into the driveway, the bicyclist was approaching, and the two collided," the FPD said. "The point of impact was the front driver's side of the semi-truck and the oncoming bicyclist."
The driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with an investigation into the crash.
What we don't know:
The exact cause of the collision is under investigation, but Fremont police said drug or alcohol impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor.
Big picture view:
The FPD noted the crash marks Fremont’s first fatal traffic collision of 2026.
The Source: Fremont Police Department