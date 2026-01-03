Expand / Collapse search

Bicyclist killed in Fremont’s first fatal traffic crash of 2026

Published  January 3, 2026 5:42pm PST
The Brief

FREMONT, Calif. - A bicyclist was killed Friday in Fremont’s first recorded fatal traffic crash of the year.

What we know:

Fremont Police Department officers were sent just before 12:20 p.m. on Friday to the 44000 block of Osgood Road on reports of a semi-truck striking a bicyclist, according to a department statement.

Officers found the bicyclist wounded at the scene, and they succumbed to their injuries. Their name was not released.

A preliminary investigation into the collision revealed the truck was traveling northbound on Osgood Road and stopped in the two-way center left turn lane to prepare for a left turn into a business parking lot.

"As the semi-truck began to turn into the driveway, the bicyclist was approaching, and the two collided," the FPD said. "The point of impact was the front driver's side of the semi-truck and the oncoming bicyclist."

The driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with an investigation into the crash.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the collision is under investigation, but Fremont police said drug or alcohol impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor.

Big picture view:

The FPD noted the crash marks Fremont’s first fatal traffic collision of 2026.

