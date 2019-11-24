Bicyclist killed near I-80/Richmond Parkway interchange

A bicyclist was killed Saturday night along Interstate Highway 80 when a vehicle, perhaps more than one, struck the cyclist just northeast of the Richmond Parkway/Fitzgerald Drive interchange, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident was reported about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, the CHP said. It wasn't certain late Saturday night whether the cyclist was on the freeway itself or on the off-ramp when struck.

The westbound I-80 offramp at Richmond Parkway was closed while the CHP investigated. No other information was immediately available.