Bicyclist suspected of fatal hit and run in San Jose arrested

San Jose police arrested a suspect on Friday in a fatal hit-and-run bicycle collision, police said.

Officers responded at 4:56 p.m. on Thursday to a collision involving three bicyclists on Guadalupe River Trail under a bridge.

The suspect, identified as Antonio Bolanos, 27, was riding south on the trail as a 61-year-old man and 59-year-old woman were riding north and the three collided, police said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital where the man died. The woman suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The suspect was described by police as a transient.

The death is San Jose's 22nd traffic death this year and the city's second trail death this year, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to get in touch with Detective Mike O'Brien at (408) 277-4654. People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

KTVU contributed to this story.