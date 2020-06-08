Bicyclists, kids ride and march in solidarity for racial justice

Protesters gathered in several Bay Area cities this weekend in the latest demonstrations in response to the police custody death of George Floyd.

Sky Fox flew over the scene Sunday evening, as dozens of protesters on bicycles rode through the streets of downtown Oakland.

Organizers say the Black Solidarity Ride was intended to pay tribute to the African Americans killed by police officers in the Bay Area and across the country.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of families circled Lake Merritt for a Kid's March.

The demonstration began at Children's Fairyland with many parents walking around the lake with their children in strollers.

Organizers say the crowd was so large they later had to form a second line to Lake Merritt , which quickly stretched down Grand Avenue.