Biden names Jessica Stern as US special envoy for LGBTQ rights

President Joe Biden on Friday named Jessica Stern to serve as the State Department’s U.S. special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights ahead of planned remarks to commemorate Pride Month.

Stern will work to ensure that U.S. diplomacy and foreign assistance promote and protect LGBTQ rights around the world, according to a White House statement.

Stern currently serves as the executive director at OutRight Action International, an organization that defends human rights and works to prevent abuses of LGBTQ people. She is also an adjunct associate professor of international and public affairs at Columbia University.

"At a time when the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons are increasingly threatened in all regions of the world, the Special Envoy will bring together like-minded governments, civil society organizations, corporations and international organizations to uphold dignity and equality for all," the statement said.

The first person ever tapped for the role was veteran diplomat Randy Berry in 2015 under the Obama administration. The position remained vacant under the Trump administration.

Also on Friday, Biden is set to sign into law a measure that designates the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, as a national memorial. A mass shooting at the club in June 2016 left 49 people dead and 53 wounded in what was the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history.

The president said in a statement earlier this month that he has "stayed in touch with families of the victims and with the survivors who have turned their pain into purpose" and described the club as "hallowed ground."

After the signing, Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is the first openly gay to be confirmed to a post, are scheduled to deliver remarks at 1:30 p.m. ET in commemoration of Pride Month.

