Jack-knifed big rig blocking two lanes of Bay Bridge by Treasure Island

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Traffic
Bay City News
article

Jackknifed big rig on San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. (Photo: CHP SF)

SAN FRANCISCO - The first and second lanes are blocked on the Bay Bridge in the eastbound direction at the Treasure Island off-ramp due to a jack-knifed big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Wind is cited as the cause of the truck being pushed to the side about 9:45 p.m.

The truck is leaking fuel, according to the CHP.

There is no estimated time of reopening and traffic delays should be expected.

CHP San Francisco