Big-rig overturns on eastbound 580 in Richmond, El Cerrito area

California Highway Patrol has issued a sig-alert after a big-rig overturned on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 near Richmond, El Cerrito. All lanes were blocked during Wednesday evening's rush hour traffic.

Skyfox flew above the scene at Bayview and Central in El Cerrito. The vehicle overturned shortly after 4 p.m. At around 5 p.m., vehicles were still being diverted off the interstate. Traffic was at a standstill. The backup is as much as a five-mile stretch to Canal Boulevard, almost to the toll plaza of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

There is no word from CHP when the lanes will reopen.

This is a breaking news story. We will bring you updates as the situation evolves.