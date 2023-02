A head-on collision early Monday killed one person on Vasco Road, which connects Contra Costa and Alameda counties, the California Highway Patrol said.

A big rig and a sedan collided about 4:20 a.m. on southbound Vasco Road just south of Camino Diablo, the CHP said.

The area is between Byron and Livermore.

The CHP closed Vasco Road in both directions and ordered a Sig Alert for severe traffic.