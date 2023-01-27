Big sendoff for 49ers as team heads to Philadelphia for NFC championship game

The San Francisco 49ers have departed for Philadelphia for Sunday’s NFC championship game.

Prior to the team’s departure fans from near and far gathered at Levi’s Stadium for a big sendoff. Fans say they want to show their support and give the team an extra boost before the big game this weekend.

Long before the team departed, fans lined the streets just outside of Levi’s making noise and waving the red and gold. Just reaching the NFC championship game is a huge milestone and fans say they want to do all they can to help the team take the next step to the Super Bowl.

"The message is go get the Eagles. Do your best. We are so proud of you. We love you guys. You are going to do it. And we can’t wait to go to the Super Bowl," said fan Kathy Hughes.

Fans also say have confidence in rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

"We didn’t know what we were going to get having two of our starters go down. And Brock being what they call "mister irrelevant" he is just an amazing, calm, poised young man," said fan Margie Carrington.

At the loading dock of Levi’s Stadium seven busses took the team from the stadium to San Jose Mineta International airport for the flight to Philadelphia. We were able to catch glimpses of general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy all boarding the busses.

Purdy gave a wave to some support staff before heading off to what will be the biggest game of his career.

Then they were off led by a California Highway Patrol motorcycle escort.

The team busses navigated the fans who waited for hours just to show this small bit of support.

"Oh I just have so much passion for this team. I remember watching this team in the Super Bowl with the Bengals when I was a kid," said fan Jaime Cardona, who drove all the way from Stockton to see the team off.

"You know we have a second chance to go to the Super Bowl. I was here last year. I just want to be here to support the team, give them some energy," Cardona said.

A rookie quarterback has never won a conference championship and headed to the Super Bowl so Brock Purdy is also in a position to make some NFL history on Sunday.