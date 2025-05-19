Billie Eilish expands ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour with San Francisco dates
SAN FRANCISCO - Singer Billie Eilish announced on social media that she is extending her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour with upcoming dates both in Japan and the U.S.
What they're saying:
"Heard you wanted more shows :pppp," the Grammy-award winner posted on her Instagram page.
What you can do:
The singer said for the U.S., the pre-sale will start May 20 and the general sale will begin on May 22. Pre-sales in Japan will start May 22.
The new dates and venues are as listed:
- Sat Aug 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
- Sun Aug 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
- Thu Oct 9 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Sat Oct 11 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Sun Oct 12 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Tue Oct 14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- Thu Oct 16 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
- Fri Oct 17 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
- Sun Oct 19 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Mon Oct 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Thu Oct 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sat Oct 25 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
- Sun Oct 26 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
- Fri Nov 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Sat Nov 8 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Mon Nov 10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Tue Nov 11 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Thu Nov 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
- Fri Nov 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
- Tue Nov 18 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
- Wed Nov 19 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
- Sat Nov 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sun Nov 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
The Source: The information in this story comes from Billie Eilish’s official announcement on her Instagram page. This story was reported from Los Angeles.