Billie Eilish expands ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour with San Francisco dates

By Chris Williams
Published  May 19, 2025 2:56pm PDT
The Brief

    • Billie Eilish announced she is extending her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour with new dates in both Japan and the United States.
    • The singer shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Heard you wanted more shows :pppp."
    • U.S. pre-sale tickets will be available starting May 20, with general sales beginning May 22; pre-sales in Japan also begin May 22.

SAN FRANCISCO - Singer Billie Eilish announced on social media that she is extending her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour with upcoming dates both in Japan and the U.S. 

What they're saying:

"Heard you wanted more shows :pppp," the Grammy-award winner posted on her Instagram page

What you can do:

The singer said for the U.S., the pre-sale will start May 20 and the general sale will begin on May 22. Pre-sales in Japan will start May 22. 

The new dates and venues are as listed:

  • Sat Aug 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
  • Sun Aug 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
  • Thu Oct 9 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
  • Sat Oct 11 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
  • Sun Oct 12 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
  • Tue Oct 14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
  • Thu Oct 16 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
  • Fri Oct 17 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
  • Sun Oct 19 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
  • Mon Oct 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
  • Thu Oct 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
  • Sat Oct 25 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
  • Sun Oct 26 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
  • Fri Nov 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
  • Sat Nov 8 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
  • Mon Nov 10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
  • Tue Nov 11 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
  • Thu Nov 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
  • Fri Nov 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
  • Tue Nov 18 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
  • Wed Nov 19 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
  • Sat Nov 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
  • Sun Nov 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

The Source: The information in this story comes from Billie Eilish’s official announcement on her Instagram page. This story was reported from Los Angeles.  

