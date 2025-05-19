article

The Brief Billie Eilish announced she is extending her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour with new dates in both Japan and the United States. The singer shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Heard you wanted more shows :pppp." U.S. pre-sale tickets will be available starting May 20, with general sales beginning May 22; pre-sales in Japan also begin May 22.



Singer Billie Eilish announced on social media that she is extending her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour with upcoming dates both in Japan and the U.S.

What they're saying:

"Heard you wanted more shows :pppp," the Grammy-award winner posted on her Instagram page.

What you can do:

The singer said for the U.S., the pre-sale will start May 20 and the general sale will begin on May 22. Pre-sales in Japan will start May 22.

The new dates and venues are as listed:

Sat Aug 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

Sun Aug 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

Thu Oct 9 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sat Oct 11 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sun Oct 12 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Tue Oct 14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Thu Oct 16 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Fri Oct 17 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Sun Oct 19 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Mon Oct 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu Oct 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Oct 25 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Sun Oct 26 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Fri Nov 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat Nov 8 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Nov 10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Nov 11 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu Nov 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Fri Nov 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Tue Nov 18 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Wed Nov 19 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Sat Nov 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sun Nov 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center