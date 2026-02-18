Fatal Lake Tahoe avalanche: What we know about Blackbird Mountain Guides

The Brief An avalanche near Castle Peak on Tuesday morning struck a group of 15 backcountry skiers led by Blackbird Mountain Guides, resulting in eight deaths and one person still missing. Six survivors were rescued after being trapped for hours during blizzard conditions. The group was attempting to return to the trailhead on the final day of a three-day trip from the Frog Lake Huts. Authorities are currently investigating the guide company's decision-making regarding the extreme weather.



A three-day backcountry trip led by Blackbird Mountain Guides turned deadly Tuesday when an avalanche struck near Lake Tahoe. Authorities confirmed Wednesday that eight people are dead and one remains missing following the slide.

The group of 15, consisting of four guides and 11 guests, was on the final day of their excursion when the avalanche occurred around 11:30 a.m. near Castle Peak, just north of Interstate 80 at Donner Summit. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said that a 16th person was originally scheduled for the trip but backed out at the last minute.

Six survivors were rescued after being trapped for hours during blizzard conditions. Volunteer rescue teams made initial contact with the six, who had already located three deceased members of the group. The rescue team located the rest of the deceased victims.

Statement from Blackbird Mountain Guides

What they're saying:

The Truckee-based company said it is working in full coordinatinon with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Search and Rescue.

"The leadership team at Blackbird Mountain Guides remains fully engaged in assisting the Search and Rescue efforts on the ground as we navigate this incredibly difficult situation alongside those involved," the company said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

What we know about tour company

Closer Look:

Blackbird Mountain Guides, founded by guide Zeb Blais, operates across the U.S. West Coast, Europe, and Japan. The company, wih offices in California and Washington state, offers specialized safety courses in wilderness skills and first aid.

"If you’ve booked the Frog Lake Huts in Truckee, trust our guides to elevate your trip to the next level," the business said on its website, advertising the trip. "We’ll navigate in and out of the huts, manage the risks, and find the best terrain and snow quality for you and your group!"

The tour, which costs $1,795, was rated for intermediate-to-expert skiers prepared to climb 2,500 vertical feet daily. While guides carry first aid kits, participants are required to bring their own avalanche gear, including beacons, shovels, and probes.

The group was returning to the trailhead where their journey began.

It remains unclear if Blais was among the four guides on this specific trip.

"Whether it's gliding on skis, crimping rock, or swinging tools on ice, Zeb loves moving in the mountains and working with people. His favorite thing about guiding is building unique adventures for his clients and finding ways to explore the world's wildest places," according to his bio.

High-danger warnings and decision-making

What we know:

The Sierra Avalanche Center had issued a "high" (level four of five) backcountry avalanche warning for the Tahoe Basin, including the Catle Peak Area, starting at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters warned that travel in avalanche terrain was not recommended due to rapidly accumulating snow and a fragile snowpack.

"There were lots of forecasts for this storm,"Moon said. "These were decisions that the guide company clearly had made. We're still in conversations with them on the decision factors that they made."

Moon underscored that even the most skilled adventurers must heed warnings.

Communication with group during rescue

Despite the harsh terrain, survivors used iPhone SOS communication and beacons to alert authorities. Don O’Keefe of Cal OES said that one of the guides was able to text back and forth with emergency responders during the event.

The survivors range in age from 30 to 55. Due to extreme weather and a high risk of secondary slides, the bodies of the deceased remain on the mountain. Recovery efforts will resume once conditions allow for safe transport to the Placer County morgue.

The avalanche was about the length of a football field. According to Chris Frank of the Sierra Avalanche Center, the slide was caused by a "persistent weak layer" of snow that remains unstable. "The hazard remains high," Frank warned.