Tahoe avalanche: Search underway for possible missing skiers

The Brief Search and rescue teams in Nevada County responded to a report of an avalanche on Tuesday. "Several" skiers may be missing, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.



Search and rescue teams with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office were responding to a report of an avalanche on Tuesday in the Castle Peak area.

What we know:

That area is located off Interstate 80 near Donner Summit and Truckee and known as a popular skiing spot.

The sheriff's office said that the report came in at about 11:30 a.m.

"It has been reported that a group of back country skiers was involved in the incident, with several members of the party missing at this time," the sheriff's officials wrote on Facebook, adding, "This is a developing incident, and we will provide further details as they become available."

The region is under an avalanche warning as the Sierra gets pummeled by a powerful storm.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said the area was being hit with the worst winter conditions in three years, with more than 5 feet of snow expected in a matter of days.

Dig deeper:

Last month, an avalanche in the same area of Truckee led to the death of a man on a snowmobile. He was found buried under snow.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly avalanche on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (Nevada County Sheriff's Office)

On Tuesday, the Sierra Avalanche Center confirmed that an avalanche had occurred and told KTVU it was near Frog Lake in the Castle Peak area.

The non-profit, which works in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, said it had very little details about the incident and said it's unclear if search crews were even able to reach the area.

The avalanche warning is set to be in effect through Wednesday morning at 4 a.m.

On the Sierra Avalanche Center's website, experts warned, "Large avalanches may run through treed areas. If attempting travel today in non-avalanche terrain, be certain that there are no steeper slopes connected to the terrain you are traveling, either above or to the side."