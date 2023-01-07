Expand / Collapse search
Body discovered near Highway 4 in Concord: CHP

By O. Gloria Okorie
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
article

CONCORD, Calif. - A body was discovered on the side of Highway 4 Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Two lanes are currently blocked. 

The family members of Damond Lazenby, a 19-year-old boy who has been missing since New Year's Day, are attending a press conference over the details of the recovered body at Willow Pass Court and Evora Road.

Family members of Lazenby believe the body to be him, though CHP has not confirmed this information.

It is unclear if the investigation is under California Highway Patrol or the Concord Police Department.