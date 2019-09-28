Body found after portable toilet exploded at Florida construction site

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Authorities say a body was found in a portable toilet that caught fire and exploded at a construction site in north Florida.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said investigators were not immediately able to identify the person but believe it was a white female. They also did not know how the portable toilet caught fire.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion early Saturday morning in their St. Augustine neighborhood.

"The portalet blew up so I mean there's nothing left, at all," one neighbor said.

Another said investigators had to put on hazmat suits as they worked on the scene.

Sheriff's office spokesman Chuck Mulligan says the agency has no reports of missing persons. Mulligan also says in 32 years of law enforcement work he has never heard of such a fire before.

Mulligan said sheriff's office detectives along with state Fire Marshal's Office investigators and the Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.