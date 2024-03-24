Body found floating in Antioch creek, death considered suspicious

article

Police in Antioch are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found floating in a creek on Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a floating body at around 11:15 a.m. The body was found to be submerged in the water at the 5700 block of Slatten Ranch Road near the Antioch BART station.

The cause of death is unknown, pending an autopsy. Police have determined the victim is a 38-year-old man, but are withholding the person's name until next of kin are notified.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.