Body found floating in waters near Port of Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities said a body was recovered from the waters near the Port of Oakland Monday morning.
The Oakland Police Department Communications Division received a call around 10:30 a.m. from someone who reported a person unresponsive in the water near the port.
When officers arrived they determined the victim was deceased. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard personnel also responded to the scene.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.