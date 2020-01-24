Body found on Treasure Island identified as missing 20-year-old, suspect arrested

Police in San Francisco have arrested a man accused of killing a 20-year-old whose body was found on Treasure Island last week, more than a week after he'd been reported missing.

On Friday, Jan. 17 officers located the body of Amir Alkhraisat of San Francisco around 11:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Avenue M.

Alkhraisat was pronounced dead at the scene and police have not said how exactly he may have died.

Alkhraisat's family had reported him missing on Jan. 8 and, after an investigation, officers determined his disappearance was suspicious in nature, police said.

On Thursday, officers arrested 21-year-old Danilo Barraza of San Francisco as a suspect in the case. Barraza has been booked on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail.

Although a suspect has been arrested, anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact police's 24-hour tipline at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the beginning of the message.