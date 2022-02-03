Body found outside BART station sparks murder charge

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a remote area outside of BART's South Hayward station on Wednesday afternoon, agency officials said.

Samuel Leyva is accused of the killing after officers responded at 1:21 p.m. to the body found near Union Pacific tracks in a remote area of the BART station property.

Leyva was initially taken into custody for an outstanding warrant related to vandalism, then was linked to the murder, BART officials said.

He remains in custody on no bail and is set for arraignment Friday morning, according to jail records.

The name of the person who died was not immediately available.