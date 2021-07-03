Body of deceased man washes ashore at San Gregorio State Beach in San Mateo County

article

A man's body was found on San Gregorio State Beach in San Mateo County on Friday.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is reporting the body was found by state parks employee.

On Friday at 11:55 a.m., deputies, California State Park rangers and firefighters responded to the north end of the beach where an unidentified deceased man had washed up on shore.

The man was clothed and appeared to have been in the water for some time, according to the sheriff's office.

As of Friday afternoon, the man had not been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tip line at 1-800-547-2700.