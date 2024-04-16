Body recovered near Berkeley Marina

article

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near the Berkeley Marina over the weekend.

The body was discovered on Saturday morning around 7:16 a.m. in the area of Seawall Drive, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

Authorities said it appears the body washed up on rocks west of the Berkeley Yacht club.

The victim appears to be in his 50s.

The Alameda County Coroner has not yet confirmed the identity of the victim.

The case remains under investigation.