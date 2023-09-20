Bomb threats sent to several homes and schools in Davis, police say

article

Davis police warned that several bomb threats were sent to schools and homes early Wednesday morning.

Since deemed safe, at approximately 2:20 a.m., police said an email went to several people saying that bombs had been placed at schools within the Davis Joint Unified School District. The email also indicated that bombs were placed at the homes of employees of the district.

The threats included Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High, Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Davis Senior High School, DJUSD district offices, as well as the Yolo County Library in Davis, authorities said.

The language and content of the threats are similar to previous bomb threat incidents at the Yolo County Library, according to officials.

Davis Police deemed the areas all clear at 9:13 a.m. after investigating.