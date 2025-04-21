Both drivers killed in Livermore crash

article

Police in Livermore say two drivers were killed after vehicles they were in collided on Monday morning.

What we know:

The Livermore Police Department said they received multiple reports of a major-injury collision on Isabel Avenue between Vallecitos Road and Kalthoff Common just before 6 a.m.

Officers who arrived at the scene discovered a Ram pickup truck and a Honda had collided just north of the intersection.

Paramedics responded to the scene and rendered aid, but despite their efforts, both of the drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers were only identified as two men, one, a 43-year-old from Tracy, who was driving the Ram pickup, the other, a 23-year-old from Manteca, who was driving the Honda.

Police said the Alameda County Coroner will release the names of both victims after they notify next of kin.

The crash is under investigation.

Crews from Caltrans remained at the scene for several hours after the crash to clean up as officials carried out their investigation.