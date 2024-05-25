BottleRock brings big business to local Napa economy

BottleRock Napa Valley, now in its 11th year, brings a big boost to local businesses in downtown Napa.

Roughly 40,000 people are expected to attend the sold-out festival each day.

The patio at the Napa General Store was nearly full on Saturday morning, thanks to walk-ins. Many are in town for BottleRock.

Manager Luis Basteri says the restaurant tries to take advantage of the early crowds before the festival gets underway in the afternoon.

"We have a lot of people from the outside. This is not a typical weekend. We can make more money," he said.

Basteri estimates the Napa General Store will see double the amount of customers it gets on a normal weekend.

Amelia's Gift Shop located inside the Napa River Inn stocked up with popular items, including a variety of hats it anticipates will sell out this weekend.

"I get them in about two weeks before," said employee Carole Colla.

The Napa River Inn, located within walking distance of the festival, said it's completely sold out and keeps a waitlist for rooms. Guests usually reserve one of its 66 rooms a year in advance, before the headliners are even announced.

"This is spectacular for us, because we are so busy, full house, for almost whole week," said Maria Elena Monterrosa, housekeeping manager.

One couple from Orange County made the trip up to BottleRock for the second year in a row. They've explored a bit of wine country during both occasions.

"We're staying up in Calistoga. It was hard to get a place around here because we did it last, we didn't do the early booking," said James Alves. "We just stopped in businesses, we had lunch in some little restaurant, and we're going to find breakfast now."

"A lot of people, at least me, and probably him, would rather eat here before we go in there," Deb Alstaeter said laughing. "Cocktails are rather expensive."

Sweetie Pies Bakery, located next to the Napa River Inn, also has a booth inside the festival. The owner said they started preparing for BottleRock a month ago.

"So we get a little double whammy with all the business," said owner Toni Chiappetta. "We're lucky because we're on the side of the hotel, so we get people who are staying here, we get people who are visiting, it's just wonderful."

The team behind BottleRock is putting on the first-ever Latin-themed festival called La Onda.

It will take place at the same location next weekend, and businesses say they're excited about the influx of revenue continuing.