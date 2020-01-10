BottleRock Napa festival tickets are sold out

If you wanted to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dave Matthews Band rock out on stage at this year's BottleRock, you may have to sit this one out.

The festival said Thursday, that tickets to the three-day event at the Napa Valley Expo in May are all sold out.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday and music lovers snagged all the passes which started at $159.

Fans who refuse to miss out on the fun can try their luck by purchasing resell tickets. BottleRock partnered with Lyte to give people the opportunity to buy official tickets after they sold out.

If you're looking for tickets, click here.