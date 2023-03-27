Boy taken off life support following crash that killed mother

A young boy who was critically wounded in an East Bay crash that also injured his twin brother and left his mother dead was taken off life support Monday, the family said.

Jamari Humble, 6, was in critical condition at Children's Hospital in Oakland and had no brain activity, according to a GoFundMe page for the family.

Jamari's twin brother, Jamani Humble, suffered a broken leg.

The boys' mother, 31-year-old Ryniqueka Dowell, was killed in the crash last Thursday after the driver of an allegedly stolen SUV slammed into their 2017 Nissan while trying to escape from police.

According to police, officers had received information from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office about a stolen 2021 Mazda SUV. The SUV was heading toward Hercules on eastbound Interstate 80.

A Hercules police officer saw the stolen SUV exit the highway onto northbound Willow Avenue into Rodeo.

Police said the driver of the SUV began to accelerate, and the officer chased it for a short time before the vehicle collided with the Nissan that was driven by Dowell with her two sons inside.

The alleged driver of the stolen SUV was identified as Ralph Ellsworth White III, 20, of Vallejo, He was arrested suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, possession of a stolen vehicle and three counts of pursuit causing death or great bodily injury.