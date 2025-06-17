Man suspected of killing girlfriend 2 years ago in Oakland still sought
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two years after a woman was shot and killed while sitting in a car in East Oakland, police say they are still searching for her alleged killer, her boyfriend.
Killed after argument with boyfriend
What we know:
Brandon Bell, 39, was charged in 2023 by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office in the shooting death of Shamieka Mabrey in the 6900 block of International Boulevard, authorities said.
Mabrey had previously named Bell in a restraining order following a domestic violence incident in San Francisco in an unrelated case.
Police said Bell allegedly shot Mabrey after an argument, then fled the scene on foot. He has not been caught.
Family's statement
What they're saying:
"She was a daughter, a friend, a neighbor, a pet parent, and a woman full of dreams," her family said in a statement. "Shamieka didn’t come from wealth or privilege. She was a Black woman from the projects of San Francisco. But her life was no less valuable than any other. We’re asking for the public not forget her. Say her name. Share her story. Help bring justice to a woman who can no longer fight for herself."
Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s homicide unit at (510) 238-3821.
