Brazil's President Bolsonaro's son claims father tested negative for coronavirus despite earlier reports

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has tested negative for coronavirus, his son Eduardo has told Fox News, contradicting earlier claims that he had tested positive.

Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo told Fox News that they are doing further testing to confirm the diagnosis, adding that they expect the second set of testing results later Friday.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

The positive diagnosis comes just days after the right-wing Bolsonaro met with President Trump in Mar-a-Lago.

In the wake of the news out of Brazil, a number of White House officials were called into an urgent meeting in the chief of staff's office, Fox News is told.

US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a diner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 7, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Bolsonaro had been tested after one of his deputies, who was also in attendance at the Florida resort, was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Advertisement

Fabio Wajngarten, the communications secretary for the 64-year-old Brazilian leader who had traveled to Miami for the meeting as well, showed flu symptoms and tested positive for the virus early Wednesday.

It also comes after Peter Dutton, Australia's minister for home affairs, tested positive after traveling back from Washington D.C., where he met Attorney General William Barr and Ivanka Trump.

This is a developing story. Get updates on this article from foxnews.com.

Fox News' Joe Shikhman and John Roberts contributed to this report.