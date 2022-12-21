Breakfast for Bob: Honoring hero who died saving Vallejo waitress

A Vallejo restaurant honored a long-time customer who died saving one of its servers.

Scotty's Restaurant on Tennessee Street hosted "Breakfast for Bob" to remember Bob Sundin, who was shot and killed after stepping in to protect a waitress from a man trying to steal her purse.

At 5:30 a.m. each weekday morning, like clockwork, Sundin would drive from his Napa home and pull up outside Scotty's Restaurant at Tennessee and Tuolumne streets in Vallejo. He'd keep an eye on Teresa Brasher as she opened up the restaurant.

On the morning of Dec. 9 things went terribly wrong. Brasher was confronted by an apparent robber, and when Sundin came to her rescue, the thief shot him.

Sundin, a married father, died at the scene. The gunman took off.

"He saved my life. That's the type of person he was. He saved my life," said Brasher. "He's always going to be my guardian angel for life."

The restaurant owner said Sundin was like family, and they wanted to do what they could to help his family.

"This story is so tragic, it touched my heart," said May Ung. "It's like, I couldn't sleep without knowing that I have to do something for the family. That's why we're hosting this today. It's just so, so heartbreaking."

She said all proceeds from the breakfast go to the family.



