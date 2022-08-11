1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at 24-hour Fitness: Brentwood police

Brentwood police said one man is dead and three people were wounded after a shooting at 24-hour Fitness.

The alleged shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at the fitness center located on Lone Tree Way.

Authorities said a fight broke out in the basketball court and then continued into the parking lot.

One man died, and the three who were shot reportedly took themselves to the hospital.

Police said in a 5:21 a.m. tweet that "There is no threat to public safety at this time. We will be releasing further information shortly."

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

