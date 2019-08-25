Brentwood driver dies in Sunday morning collision

One driver was killed and one was injured in a three-vehicle accident Sunday morning on Balfour Road near American Avenue by the Deer Ridge Golf Club in Brentwood, CHP - Contra Costa said.

A Nissan Altima crossed the solid yellow line and attempted to pass a Mini Cooper traveling eastbound, but clipped it instead.

The Nissan then collided head-on with a minivan going westbound on Balfour.

The Nissan driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The minivan driver suffered minor injuries, while the Mini Cooper driver was unhurt.

The accident was reported about 8:50 a.m. and Balfour was closed to traffic for an investigation, including whether drugs or alcohol were a factor, the CHP said.