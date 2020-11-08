Brentwood man arrested after firing shotgun during dispute with girlfriend

article

A 20-year-old Brentwood man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly brandishing and firing a shotgun during a dispute with his girlfriend and a neighbor who came to her assistance Saturday night, Brentwood police said.

A preliminary investigation by officers answering a shooting report in the 700 block of Anderson Avenue determined that the man had been in an argument with his girlfriend, also a 20-year-old Brentwood resident, and brandished a shotgun when a neighbor attempted to intervene.

Police say the suspect "fired into the ground near the victims feet and fortunately no one was injured."

The suspect was taken into custody about 2 a.m. Sunday and booked into the county jail in Martinez for assault with a deadly weapon, exhibiting a deadly weapon, and domestic violence.

As the investigation continues, police ask anyone with additional information to contract Officer Allyssa Sheffield at (925) 809-7740. Callers can remain anonymous.