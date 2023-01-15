Brentwood police arrest man on suspicion of 'recklessly' discharging projectiles at cars

Brentwood police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of "recklessly discharging projectiles" at moving cars.

Police arrested Brandon Hasenpusch of Brentwood on Saturday after searching a home on Almond Street and finding "related evidence," which they did not describe in detail.

Police also didn't say if anyone was hurt by the projectiles, how many cars were affected or how long this behavior has been going on.

Hasenpusch was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on several felonies

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7911.