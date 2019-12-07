Brentwood teen accidentally shoots self while trying to conceal gun

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly trying to conceal a gun when he shot himself in the leg on Friday afternoon in Brentwood, police said Saturday.

The teen was treated for his injury and later arrested in connection with the shooting, police said.

The shooting was reported about 3 p.m. in the 5000 block of Balfour road, police said.

The boy somehow made it to a Burger King restaurant a mile away, in the 1100 block of Second Street, where he was found about 3:15 p.m., police said.

Emergency crews took him to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries and he was later taken into custody in connection with the shooting and attempting to conceal a weapon, police said.

The shooting followed a confrontation between two groups of people, but police didn't release any other details.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Brentwood police at (925) 809-7911.