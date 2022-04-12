Brooklyn subway shooting: Who is the suspect? What we know so far

A man wearing a gas mask opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway train on Tuesday morning. Police say the gunman opened 2 smoke grenades and then pulled out a handgun on the train, firing 33 times before taking off when the train pulled into the station.

10 people were shot and five of the victims were considered to be in critical condition. Nearly 2-dozen other people suffered injuries. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

The NYPD found a Glock 17 9MM handgun with three extended magazines and a U-Haul key at the scene after the mass shooting.

The NYPD released photos of Frank James. He is a person of interest in the subway shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday evening the NYPD named Frank R. James as a person of interest in the case. They were asking the public to provide tips as to his whereabouts. They did not name him as a suspect.

He has addresses in both Wisconsin and Philadelphia.

At an afternoon news conference, the NYPD said they were not investigating the shooting as a terrorist attack but was being considered an active shooter incident. No motive was known for the attack.

It was unclear what type of weapon the shooter used in the attack.

The shooter was still on the loose Tuesday evening. He was described as a Black man, weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a gas mask and a green construction vest and carrying a construction bag.

Cops across the city were ordered to be on the lookout for a U-Haul with Arizona plates in connection with the case. It was later found a few miles from the train station.

U-Haul released a statement to FOX News Digital stating: "Law enforcement has alerted us to its search for a rental van and its possible connection to a suspect in today’s incident in New York City. We are working closely with authorities to ensure they have any and all available information to meet their needs."

The van was later found parked on Kings Highway. Police had shut down the street near the van as they investigated.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following: at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips.

