BRUTAL BEATING: 61-year-old woman attacked with cooking pot; walker stolen

Police in New York are looking for a group of four lowlifes who attacked and robbed a woman with disabilities.

The NYPD says the sickening attack took place on Tuesday at about 8:15 p.m. at the corner of 8th Avenue and West 151th Street in Harlem.

A 61-year-old female victim was at the corner when four individuals, three women and a man, began a verbal dispute with her. The group then pulled the woman to the ground and started kicking, punching, and hitting her head with a cooking pot. One dragged her by her hair.

After the brutal beating, they took her bag containing approximately $22 and credit cards. They also stole her walker.

EMS took the woman to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem for her injuries. She was listed in stable condition.

The attackers are described as three females and one male, approximately 20 to 30 years of age.

Police released a surveillance video and photos of the people they were looking for and asked for anyone who knows them to provide anonymous tips.

