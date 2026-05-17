BTS kicks off sold-out Bay Area concerts at Stanford Stadium

The Brief The global K-pop supergroup performed the first of three sold-out shows Saturday at Stanford Stadium The ARIRANG World Tour is the band's first since completing South Korea’s mandatory military service.



BTS kicked off the first of three sold-out concerts at Stanford Stadium on Saturday night, thrilling tens of thousands of fans who traveled from near and far to see the global K-pop sensation.

Getting back on stage

The concert marks the band’s first world tour since completing South Korea’s mandatory military service and follows the release of the group’s fifth album, "Arirang."

More than 50,000 fans packed the stadium hours before the show, many dressed in BTS-themed outfits and accessories.

What they're saying:

"Oh I was born ready like literally, when I saw I had my eyes on Kim Tae-Hyung and BTS I knew that this was destiny. I have a new headband," said Tessa Albea of Los Angeles.

Others said they were excited not just for the music, but for the atmosphere among fans known collectively as the BTS Army.

"I’m just so excited to see how loud people can get and I’m definitely going to be just as loud," said Adamari Jimenez of San Jose.

For many attendees, the concerts are as much about connection as they are about the performance itself.

‘It is a feeling you cannot describe’

"Oh my gosh it is a feeling you cannot describe. I think that everyone has the one thing that makes them truly happy and you feel safe and for me, that is right here, being here being with all of these people, giving freebies, feeling that joy," Albea said.

Good vibes all around:

"Freebies" are a major part of K-pop fan culture, with concertgoers exchanging handmade gifts such as photo cards, stickers and keychains.

Judith Castro traveled from Utah and brought handmade shaker keychains to share with fellow fans.

"It’s very positive energy I will say, I was really trying to be here and share some of our freebies, but everyone made it easy to just connect with one another and be a part of this culture," Castro said.

Fans of all ages attended the concert, with many describing BTS’ global appeal and message through music.

"I think it just bridges the gap between every single continent, country, you meet people from all over the world. People who can speak English, people who can’t. I don't know speak Korean, but I love their music," said Amanda Sanchez of Fresno.

"I love how dedicated they are to their music and to their fans, they just approach everything with such integrity and the music is just so good," said Evyn Wells-Daoud of Sacramento.

What's next:

BTS returns to Stanford Stadium Sunday, before wrapping up its three-night Bay Area run Tuesday.