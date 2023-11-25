Burglars hit nearly entire block of Oakland businesses Thanksgiving Eve

Nearly an entire block of Oakland businesses was targeted by burglars on Thanksgiving Eve. Three restaurants and a retail shop were among the businesses impacted along Broadway in the city's Temescal neighborhood.

"They ripped the alarm panel off the wall to try to get it to stop," said Kayoko Okabori, the owner of Umami Mart, which sells a range of Japanese specialty products.

Several hundred dollars were taken, but Okabori says the real cost is the property damage they left behind.

"We’re hearing a lot of property insurance [providers] are actually dropping businesses because of all of these claims," said Okabori.

"It’s very frustrating, sad," said Kal Mahat, who owns restaurant Clove & Hoof three doors down.

Mahat showed KTVU surveillance video of the burglars busting his lock after trying unsuccessfully to smash through a storefront window.

"In a year, I think they broke my spot for like 3 or 4 times," said Mahat.

Mahat says his transactions are also mostly cashless, but similar to Umami Mart, the property damage has been extensive.

"Thousands of dollars, which we couldn’t even claim for insurance," said Mahat.

Next door, restaurants Teni Kitchen and Aman Café were also boarded up after being burglarized. The owner said she was too upset to speak on camera.

Meantime, Umami Mart’s other neighbor, Copper Spoon shut its doors for good last month.

"Without the help of and the support of the City Council and the city, I think it’s taking a real toll on local businesses and small business owners and entrepreneurs," said Okabori.

Okabori says she and other owners in the neighborhood continue to plead with the City for more resources and police patrols to combat crime.