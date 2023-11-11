Burglars in van knock over 3 Petaluma businesses in 45 minutes

Burglars in a white Ford Econoline van drove into the doors of three Petaluma businesses and made off in minutes with power tools and contractor equipment, police said Saturday.

The trio of heists occurred within a 45-minute span on the east side of the city early Friday. Each break-in was reported by a commercial security alarm company, police said.

The first alarm came on Holm Road at 4:50 a.m.; the second, on Lindberg Lane, came at 5:17 a.m.; while the third, on Lakeville Highway, was at 5:36 a.m., police said.

In each case, the thieves overcame the doors by driving the van into them, police said.