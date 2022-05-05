Thieves steal $1,200 worth of flowers in Petaluma flower shop on Mother's Day
Two men stole $1,200 worth of flowers from a Petaluma flower shop on Mother's Day.
Fentanyl found in Santa Rosa home after death of baby girl
An apartment complex just feet from the Santa Rosa Police Department was where officers found the lifeless body of 15-month-old Charlotte Krostick, her home filled with signs of fentanyl use, police say.
Hailstorm sweeps across North Bay
Some parts of the North Bay on Tuesday saw hail as part of a weather system that also brought rain, wind and isolated thunderstorms.
Human trafficking sting operation leads to arrests at San Rafael hotel
San Rafael police on Tuesday announced arrests stemming from a countywide human trafficking sting carried out at a hotel.
20 Marin schools see COVID outbreak as cases surge nationwide
Several schools in Marin County are experiencing COVID outbreaks currently, as cases surge nationwide.
3 shot in Vallejo, police say
Police are investigating a shooting that wounded three people in Vallejo on Monday night.
Child wounded in shooting on I-80 in Vacaville, CHP says
A 7-year-old was wounded in a shooting along Interstate 80 in Vacaville Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.
Parents arrested after Santa Rosa toddler found dead in home next to suspected fentanyl
The parents of Santa Rosa toddler were arrested Monday on suspicion of child abuse related to the toddler's death.
Benicia residents asked to reduce water usage by 30% after pipeline break
The East Bay town of Benicia is undergoing a major water shortage because a pipe broke in one of the worst places it could: the water treatment plant.
Deaths of 2 in Santa Rosa called murder-suicide by police
Police investigating the deaths of two people in a Santa Rosa home say that a 23-year-old man killed his 17-year-old girlfriend before taking his own life.
Benicia residents told to cut water usage after pipeline break
A pipeline break in Benicia has forced all residents and businesses to cut water usage by 30%. Officials said the repairs could last for days.
Mother's Day rally for abortion rights held in Marin County
From Berkeley to San Rafael, hundreds gathered at two Bay Area protests in support of abortion rights. Sunday's rally in San Rafael lasted for several hours outside the Marin County Civic Center.
Mother of Jesuit High School student dies in Marin Headlands plane crash
One of two victims has been identified in the deadly Friday plane crash in the Marin Headlands. Jennifer "JJ" Fox, was a parent of a student at Jesuit High School, according to Sacramento station KCRA.
Santa Rosa Taco Bell drive-thru shooting: suspect arrested
A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a car in front of him at the Taco Bell drive-thru in Santa Rosa.
Two dead after plane crash in Marin Headlands
Two people were found dead after a plane crash in the Marin Headlands Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Two found shot to death at Santa Rosa home
Two people were found shot dead at a home in Santa Rosa Thursday, officials said.
Marin relaxes some water restrictions for customers
In a move that seems counter to what other water agencies are doing, the Marin Municipal Water District has ended its emergency water declaration.